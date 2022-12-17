Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

