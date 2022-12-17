Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Up 5.1% After Dividend Announcement

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.29. 6,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 86,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGX. Barclays dropped their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $484.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Argan by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Argan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

