AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($128.82) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £118 ($144.77) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($153.36) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($153.36) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £120 ($147.22) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($123.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £113.35 ($139.06).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £111.56 ($136.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,624.76. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.77) and a one year high of £115.40 ($141.58). The company’s fifty day moving average is £106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is £105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

