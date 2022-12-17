Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.67.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,581,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 714,881 shares of company stock valued at $274,940 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astrotech by 33.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

