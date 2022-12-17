AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 242.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,296 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in AT&T by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 488,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

