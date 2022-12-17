Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

