Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.8 days.
Autogrill Price Performance
Autogrill stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Autogrill has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.
Autogrill Company Profile
