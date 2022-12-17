Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.8 days.

Autogrill Price Performance

Autogrill stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Autogrill has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

