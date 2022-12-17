Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

PEP stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

