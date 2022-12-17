B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$2.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$541.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.82.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

