Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

