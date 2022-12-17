Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Lowered to €7.45 at UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €7.50 ($7.89) to €7.45 ($7.84) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.37) to €5.95 ($6.26) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.00) to €7.00 ($7.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.