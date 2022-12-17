Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.60. The firm has a market cap of £215.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($1.91).

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

