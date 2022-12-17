Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.60. The firm has a market cap of £215.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($1.91).
About Begbies Traynor Group
