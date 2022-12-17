Bell Bank Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

