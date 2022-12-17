Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Featured Stories

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

