Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.64) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Volution Group Stock Performance
LON FAN opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The firm has a market cap of £668.95 million and a P/E ratio of 1,880.56. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 564.16 ($6.92).
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.99), for a total value of £69,988.75 ($85,865.23).
About Volution Group
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.
