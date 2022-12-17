Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.53) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biomea Fusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
