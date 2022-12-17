Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 162,930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

