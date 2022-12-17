Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

NYSE BX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

