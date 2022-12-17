Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 284.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $73.75 and a one year high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.