Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,424.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,424.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 13.0% during the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,938.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,904.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,907.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm's revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

