Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPM stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

