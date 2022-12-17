Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $1.88

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

