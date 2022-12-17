Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $10.25

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.