Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $27.00

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.82. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

