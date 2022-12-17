Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$15.34

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.13.

CGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Down 1.6 %

Cineplex stock opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$575.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.