Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $65.00

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,752 shares of company stock worth $1,474,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

