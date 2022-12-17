Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $23.63

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,054,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 91,785 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.