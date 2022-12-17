Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target at $17.91

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.