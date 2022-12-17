Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $37.90

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.90.

IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 60,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and sold 27,135 shares worth $617,052. Insiders own 55.96% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

