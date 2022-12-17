Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.94

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

SWIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

SWIM opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

