Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) PT at $101.71

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.43.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.3% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

