Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $145.39

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prologis Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 20.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 42.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day moving average is $118.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

