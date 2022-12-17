Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) PT at $10.42

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

SAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

