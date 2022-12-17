Brokerages Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) PT at $20.23

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEYMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($22.63) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.60 ($19.58) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $18.00.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

