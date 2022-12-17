Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $41.61

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $98.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.