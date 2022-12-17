Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Target Price at $232.00

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HSY opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.40. Hershey has a twelve month low of $185.72 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

