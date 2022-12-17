Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Target Price at $155.57

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($163.16) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($182.11) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($189.47) to €183.00 ($192.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($168.42) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

