Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,675

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($45.09).

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.91) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.92) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,566.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,573.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.78). The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,700.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

