Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,675

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($45.09).
Several brokerages have weighed in on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.91) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Whitbread Price Performance
WTB stock opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.92) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,566.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,573.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.78). The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,700.65.
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
