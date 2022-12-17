Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.