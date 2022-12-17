Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 3,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

