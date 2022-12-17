Campbell Wealth Management Makes New $415,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.42. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.