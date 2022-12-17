Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 429 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VTI stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

