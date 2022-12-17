Canandaigua National Corp Buys 161 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

