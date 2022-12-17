Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 1,552 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in KLA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in KLA by 693.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.54 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

