Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 2.3 %

Masco stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

