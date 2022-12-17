Canandaigua National Corp Has $346,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

MET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of MET opened at $71.47 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

