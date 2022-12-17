Canandaigua National Corp Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.