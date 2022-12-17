Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 2,272 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

