Canandaigua National Corp Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

