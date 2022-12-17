Canandaigua National Corp Sells 250 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 109.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Fortive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

